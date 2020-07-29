(602) 441-2722 info@gchomehealth.com

Home Health Care Services in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon Home Health Care is a licensed home health care agency providing a wide range of services in the home. We begin with a visit to your home to evaluate your needs. This gives you the opportunity to meet with a Grand Canyon Home Health Care representative, who will customize services that suit your unique situation and to ensure that you are satisfied with the care. We can work together to keep you or a family member comfortable and safe at home.

Why Choose Grand Canyon Home Health Care?

Fully Accredited

We are fully accredited by CHAP (Community Health Accreditation Partner)

A trusted Provider

A trusted Provider of services that are tailored to meet family needs

Highest of Standards

A level of services that meets and exceeds the highest of standards

24 Hour Service

24-Hour services, including all holidays and weekends

Cost effective

Cost effective and comforting solution

Highly Trained Staff

Highly trained, background checked, and credentialed healthcare professionals

"GREAT COMPANY AND STAFF, ALWAYS GOING ABOVE AND BEYOND TO SERVICE EVERY CLIENT"

Deserae Rosado

"The company, Grand Canyon Home Care, and their employees really go out of their way to provide service and care for their clients. The most caring agency in Arizona!"

Ciara Acosta

